Elton John says if his new record had been a solo album, 'I would've killed myself'

Elton John's new album, Who Believes in Angels?, is a collaborative project with his pal Brandi Carlile, because he says the last thing he wanted to do was make a solo album.
Speaking to Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, Elton says that when his farewell tour was over and he decided to start recording, "I knew that I didn't want to make the same album again." He notes, "I wanted the album to move forward, because I'm always trying to look forward. If I had just made another Elton John record, I would've killed myself."
You'll be able to see Elton taking it out on other people in Who Believes In Angels? Stories From the Edge of Creation, a short film that documents making the record. It'll stream on Elton's YouTube channel starting Saturday, which is also the day Elton and Brandi will appear on Saturday Night Live.
