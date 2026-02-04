Elton John, Rod Stewart and Madonna have Record Store Day vinyl releases for you

Elton John, Rod Stewart and Madonna are among the artists who are releasing exclusive vinyl for this year's Record Store Day, taking place April 18 at independent record stores nationwide.

Elton is releasing Positiva Presents: Elton John - The Remixes, pressed on glow-in-the-dark vinyl. It's curated by Elton and features remixes of his hit with Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart," and his collaboration with Britney Spears, "Hold Me Closer." There are also remixes of "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Rocket Man," "Philadelphia Freedom" and "I Don't Wanna Go On With You Like That."

Rod is putting out a new version of his 1975 album Atlantic Crossing, pressed on tidal wave vinyl. Titled Alternate Atlantic Crossing, it includes 10 rare, alternate versions of the original album's tracks, like "I Don't Want to Talk About It," "This Old Heart of Mine" and "Sailing."

Madonna is releasing The Confessions Tour - Live from London, recorded at London's Wembley Arena in 2006. The two-LP set is pressed on starburst pink/purple splatter vinyl and features live performances of songs like "Hung Up," "Like a Virgin" and "Lucky Star."

Plus, Bryan Adams is releasing an LP called Tough Town, featuring a collection of unreleased and non-album tracks never before available on vinyl, plus a photo booklet.

The soundtrack to the NBC special Wicked: One Wonderful Night (Live) is coming out as a two-LP set on splatter color vinyl. It features Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and their Wicked cast members, backed by a 37-piece orchestra.

And finally, the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack is being released on special effect vinyl with original cover art, a fold-out poster, sticker sheet and three snapshot cards.

You can view the full list of releases at RecordStoreDay.com.

