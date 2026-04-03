Elton John Record Store Day remix album getting digital release

Dance remixes of Elton John songs make up the upcoming Record Store Day release Positiva Presents: Elton John - The Remixes, and now fans who don't snag a copy will still have a chance to enjoy the music.

While glow-in-the-dark vinyl pressings will be released for Record Store Day on April 18, Positiva Presents just announced that the album is also getting a digital release on April 19.

The album, curated by Elton, features remixes of "Cold Heart," his hit with Dua Lipa, and "Hold Me Closer," his collaboration with Britney Spears.

There are also remixes of "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," "Rocket Man," "Philadelphia Freedom" and "I Don't Wanna Go On With You Like That." Some of the remixes on the album have previously been unavailable on streaming platforms.

“Record Store Day is incredibly important to me, and with this package I really think we've made something special for dance music fans,” Elton says.

The digital release is available for preorder now. Vinyl copies will be available at participating independent record stores.

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