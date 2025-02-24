Elton John to play one-night-only stadium concert at San Diego's Petco Park

Elton John's concert at LA's Dodger Stadium in 2022 was billed as his final North American show — except for the fact that he'll be rocking a different stadium in California this spring.

Elton will do a one-night-only benefit concert at San Diego's Petco Park on May 9; tickets for the show go on sale March 7. It's the latest installment of an annual event called Concert for Cures, which since 2022 has raised more than $8.5 million to support adult and pediatric cancer research in Southern California.

In the past, Alicia Keys and Ed Sheeran have played the Concert for Cures.

While Elton said that Farewell Yellow Brick Road was his final tour, he didn't rule out playing the odd show here and there; since the tour wrapped up he's done several one-offs, though not quite on this scale.

His next live performance takes place at the London Palladium on March 26, with one of the stars who joined him at this Dodger Stadium show: his pal Brandi Carlile. The exclusive show is to promote their new joint album, Who Believes In Angels?

By the way, if you want to hear more from Brandi, she's contributed a song called "Wandering" to the new 10-part NBC series The Americas, narrated by Tom Hanks.

