Elton John named first-ever president of UK's Ivors Academy

Sir Elton John, winner of The Ivors Academy Honor, poses at The 71st Ivor Novello Awards 2026 on May 21, 2026 in London, England. (Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ivors)

Elton John got an honor that nobody has ever received before Thursday in London.

He was named the first-ever president of The Ivors Academy, a U.K. not-for-profit that works to support, empower and celebrate songwriters and composers. The Academy also hands out the Ivor Novello Awards aka the Ivors, which honor Britain and Ireland's best songwriters.

Elton got the honor because he's "reached the pinnacle" of his profession and is "committed to giving back by supporting the community and advancing the Academy’s mission to protect the future of music." It's an ambassadorial role, which will see Elton advocate for rights and recognition for music creators worldwide.

In addition to being named president, Elton was given an Ivors Academy Honour, a special award that recognizes his work in championing new and emerging talent, which he does each week through his Apple Music show, the Rocket Hour.

Accepting his awards, Elton said, "To be able to write a song, it is such a personal, wonderful thing. ... We're an amazing country that produces great songwriting. ... The new music that I hear inspires me, and I can't thank them enough for keeping me young."

At the event on Thursday, Harry Styles was on hand to pay tribute to his musical hero, Thom Yorke of Radiohead. The late George Michael was also honored.

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