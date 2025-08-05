Elton John, Miley Cyrus nominated for World Soundtrack Awards

Months after they were nominated for, respectively, an Oscar and a Golden Globe, songs by Elton John and Miley Cyrus are up for an additional honor.

Elton's duet with Brandi Carlisle "Never Too Late" and Miley's song "Beautiful that Way" are both nominated for the World Soundtrack Awards, which will be handed out Oct. 15 in Belgium. Elton's song is from his Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late, while Miley's song is from the Pamela Anderson film The Last Showgirl.

Elton's song received an Oscar nod, while Miley's was up for a Golden Globe. At both ceremonies, the songs lost out to "El Mal," from the film Emilia Pérez. "El Mal" is also up for a World Soundtrack Award. The last two nominees in the category are "Winter Coat," from the movie Blitz, and "I Lied to You," from Sinners.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.