Elton John lands career-first milestone with 'Diamonds’' 400th week on UK chart

Elton John has landed a new chart milestone in the U.K.

The rocker's greatest hits compilation Diamonds has now spent 400 weeks on the U.K.'s Official Albums chart, his first album ever to spend that length of time on the chart.

"He's still standing!" the Official Charts announced on social media, a reference to Elton's 1983 hit song "I'm Still Standing."

Released in November 2017, Diamonds was Elton's first career-spanning compilation, featuring hits from 1970 to 2016. The album hit #1 in the U.K. in January 2025, 374 weeks after it was released, due to a limited-edition release. It was Elton's ninth #1 on the U.K. chart.

In the U.S., Diamonds was a top-10 hit, peaking at #7 on the Billboard 200.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.