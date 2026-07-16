Elton John is 'curating' an exclusive new setlist for Mexico concerts

Elton John wants fans to know that his upcoming shows in Mexico won't just be him walking down the same old Yellow Brick Road.

As previously reported, Elton will perform two shows in Mexico City in October after being unable to tour there during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. And even if you previously saw Elton on the farewell tour, he says this one is going to be totally different.

Tickets for the shows went on sale Thursday. Elton wrote on Instagram, "Mexico, I can't wait to see you again! Marking my first shows in Mexico City in 14 years, these two performances will not be a continuation of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, but a special, one-of-a-kind set list I've curated exclusively for my Mexico fans."

"These very special shows stand alone as a celebration crafted just for you!" he continued. "I can’t wait to celebrate with you."

Since the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour wrapped up in 2023, Elton has continued to do shows here and there, including private events and charity performances. He also did a special concert with Brandi Carlile in London last March, sang at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony in November and continues to perform at his annual Oscar party.

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