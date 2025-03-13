Elton John & Brandi Carlile drop new video for 'Swing for the Fences'

Neither Elton John nor Brandi Carlile appear in the video for their latest collaborative single, "Swing for the Fences," from their forthcoming joint album, Who Believes in Angels? Instead, the video casts two young male actors to create what a press release calls "a dynamic and emotional exploration of sensuality and liberation."

The clip starts off with a young man alone in a carpeted room, turning on the song, which Brandi describes as "an anthem for young gay kids out there," and dancing frantically in front of a mirror. He looks out the window and sees another young man across the street, who waves to him.

Eventually, the guy outside rings the doorbell; the other guy lets him in and then they do a sensual dance together before ending up in bed, sharing a kiss.

Director Xavier Dolan says the video shows "a young person claiming his power and pride through music and dance, especially at a time where some people, some very powerful people, are trying to weaken and rescind that power, and tame that pride."

Elton says in a statement that after he and Brandi recorded "Swing for the Fences," "we all just felt this massive sense of joy and euphoria ... it just sounded great.”

Who Believes in Angels? is out April 4.

