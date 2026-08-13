Ella Langley says she may 'never get over' Matthew McConaughey covering 'Choosin' Texas'

Matthew McConaughey performs onstage during 'The Rivals Of Amziah King' special screening at Matthew McConaughey Cinema on August 10, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Rick Kern/Getty Images)

What's better than having a song that's been #1 for 17 weeks? Having an Oscar-winning actor sing that song.

Wednesday night on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Matthew McConaughey ended up playing and singing a bluegrass version of Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" as part of the show's ongoing Audience Suggestion Box segment.

During the segment, Fallon claimed that a viewer had suggested it would be a "dream come true" for her if he managed to combine "Choosin' Texas" with McConaughey's upcoming movie The Rivals of Amziah [am ZIE uh] King, in which he plays a bluegrass musician.

"This is The Tonight Show, where dreams become reality," Fallon announced, as the curtain opened to reveal McConaughey, playing the mandolin in a bluegrass band called The Last Bison. Fallon joined them, playing washboard.

Ella reposted a clip of the performance on her Instagram Story and captioned it, "I may never get over this." And on the original post, she commented, "Omg."

What made the moment even more special is that McConaughey is actually from Texas. He was born in Uvalde, raised in Longview and later attended UT-Austin. And speaking of Austin, that's where Ella is performing on Thursday night.

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