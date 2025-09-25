Elizabeth Taylor estate now selling 'The Life of a Showgirl' sweatshirt

Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl includes a song called "Elizabeth Taylor," which has given the estate of the late Hollywood icon a reason to drop new merch.

The online store at ElizabethTaylor.com is now carrying a limited-edition Showgirl crewneck sweatshirt, which features the word "Elizabeth Taylor" printed on a sweatshirt that's the same color orange that Swift's been using for her album campaign.

The $65 sweatshirt is available for preorder now and will ship Oct. 3, the same day that Swift's new album arrives.

The singer previously referenced the Oscar-winning actress, who died in 2011, in her song "...Ready For It," singing, "He can be my jailer/ Burton to this Taylor." Elizabeth Taylor and actor Richard Burton had a legendary romance, and were married twice, once from 1964 to 1974, and then again from 1975 to 1976.

In August, Christopher Wilding, Elizabeth Taylor's son from her second marriage to actor Michael Wilding, told TMZ that he sees Taylor Swift as a "rare, positive role model for young girls," adding he's always "admired her philanthropy and courage to stand up for what she believes."

