EJAE shares her biggest 'pinch me' moment of 'Golden' & 'KPop Demon Hunters' phenomenon

The KPop Demon Hunters song "Golden" became the first K-pop song to win a Grammy on Sunday night, winning the trophy for best song written for visual media. The hit single has also been nominated for the best original song Oscar. EJAE — who co-wrote "Golden" and sings on it as one of the voices of HUNTR/X in the film — says that isn't the ultimate highlight of the song's success for her.

Backstage at the Grammys Sunday night, EJAE was asked to share her biggest "pinch me" moment since KPop Demon Hunters took over pop culture last year. "Honestly, the biggest 'pinch me' moment is just the fans' reaction," she replied.

"Getting letters or videos or DMs or, you know, people on the street singing the song," she continued. "People using the song to help other people, whether it be in the hospital, the nurses singing the song for the patients, whether it be the parents singing the songs to the kids."

"That's the reason why we write, so that's a huge 'pinch me' moment as a songwriter," she noted.

As for expectations that "Golden" will walk away with the best original song Oscar in March, EJAE said she didn't want to get ahead of herself.

"Well, knock on wood," she said in response to the prediction from a reporter that the song will win. She went on to say, "I don't want to have any expectations. Just here to have fun and enjoy the moment, celebrate all music, all cultures [and] Korea. It's such a proud moment for us."

"We worked really, really hard in this film. So, yeah, I just think it's just such a surreal moment. So we're ... grateful just to even be nominated. But to win is just insane."

