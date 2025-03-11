Ed Sheeran's been revealing details of new music on private IG account

Last year, Ed Sheeran set up a private Instagram account called Teddy's Vinyl Breakfast, which he uses to share the music he and his daughter listen to each morning over breakfast. But he's apparently also using this account to reveal details of his new music to fans.

According to screenshots from the account posted on Reddit, Ed's new album will be called Play -- a title which he's actually been teasing since 2023 -- and we'll hear some new music from it in April.

As per Ed, he was going to release something on March 21 but, he explains, "It's been pushed back a week and a bit, something massive came in that's gonna help blow the song up so we've pushed it back, forgive me, april now bruv."

"Bruv" is U.K. slang for "brother."

In other replies to fans, Ed seemingly confirms that song titles on the new album include "Sapphire" and "Azizam," and that his favorite song is called "Old Phone."

When the new album does appear, it'll be his first since 2023's Autumn Variations. In 2024, he told Variety, "It feels like I'm getting back into big pop for the first time in a long time. It's quite exciting."

In 2022, Ed said he was going to release 10 albums with titles based on symbols -- five having to do with math and five that are non-math related. The math ones, which he's completed, are Plus, Multiply, Divide, Equals and Subtract. And since the new album is called Play -- which presumably will be represented by the symbol for play on a music player -- perhaps that means we can look forward to Pause, Rewind, Stop and Fast Forward as well.

