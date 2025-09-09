Ed Sheeran thanks wife, kids & fans as Mathematics tour wraps

Ed Sheeran‘s Mathematics tour officially started in April 2022 in Dublin, and on Sunday it finally ended in Germany after 160 shows. Ed took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on the success of the tour and to thank those involved.

“When the Divide tour ended in 2019, I had already planned Mathematics in my head,” he wrote. He added that his vision came to life thanks to technology that was developed especially for the tour, which allowed the PA system to be suspended so fans could see him from every angle.

He thanked his touring team for making “the impossible happen week in week out,” offering additional thanks to “the amazing musicians” he plays with, and “the guests and openers I’ve had the honor of having on this run.” He also thanked “the 10 million fans who have moved heaven and earth to come to these shows,” noting, “These shows don’t happen without you, it’s been the best professional experience of my life.”

Finally, Ed thanked his wife and daughters, writing, “To my family. Cherry, Ly and Jupes, my girls, my everything. This tour was made more incredible by being able to share my dream coming true with the 3 people I love most in the world."

Ed also shared that his new batch of albums — starting with Play, out Friday — will be called the Stereo series, much like his previous albums — Plus, Multiply, Divide, Equals and Subtract — were known as the Mathematics series.

While not all of the tour’s box office reports had been submitted to Pollstar, which tracks the concert industry, the publication wrote that the tour “ranks among the most successful, and longest, tours ever.”

