Ed Sheeran teases 'utterly bonkers' video starring Rupert Grint

After Ed Sheeran teased a project with actor Rupert Grint on his Instagram, he's finally revealed what it's all about.

Grint, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, starred in Ed's video for "Lego House" in 2011, playing an obsessive fan. It appears that Ed has created a sequel video, again starring Grint, to promote his new song "A Little More." A clip shows Grint, wearing the same thing he wore in the "Lego House" video, emerging from prison, where he's presumably spent the last 14 years.

"14 years later me and @rupertgrint are reunited," Ed captioned the clip. "I had this wild idea after writing the song, and thankfully rupert was up for it. It’s an utterly bonkers video for a very upbeat, fun, but angry song."

"Think this one is gonna be a lot of people's fav song from Play," he continued, referring to his upcoming album. "Out Thursday, watch out for more stuff coming."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.