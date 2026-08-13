Ed Sheeran says current LOOP tour is 'my last tour of the states for a long time'

If you haven't gotten a ticket to see Ed Sheeran on the North American leg of his LOOP tour, you may want to reconsider because he's just revealed that he's not going to be doing another one "for a long time."

In his newsletter to fans, Ed says that he's been traveling on the road between dates, as opposed to flying, which is giving him the opportunity to really check out the U.S. and Canada. "Been seeing the national parks and doing big hikes, first time doing it," he said. "It’s weird, I’ve toured the states for the last 14 years of my career and I've never really seen the proper beauty of it. ... But the wildness of America and Canada is stunning. Very inspiring."

He also says that he's got "a few more" songs coming out "before the end of the year" that he wrote for other artists. He notes how pleased he is at the success of two such songs: "Dai Dai," the World Cup anthem by Shakira, and "Animal," by KATSEYE. "I find it keeps my mind ticking over and keeps my creative juices flowing to write songs for other people not in my acoustic lane," he says of his extra-curricular activities.

Finally, Ed says, "This is my last tour of the states for a long time, I’m gonna pump the brakes on touring once the Loop tour is done and be at home for a bit." And same thing for his plans to tour Europe in 2027. He writes, "next year will be the last tour I’m on for a while."

"I'll still do the odd show I think but randomly and whenever it feels fun, but wanna dig into home life and write songs for a bit," he concludes.

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