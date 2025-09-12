Ed Sheeran releases 'Play' and video for 'Camera'; will livestream 'Tiny Desk' concert

After months of buildup, Ed Sheeran fans can finally press play on his new album Play.

The album is out now, along with a video for one of the tracks: "Camera." Co-starring Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor, it's shot vertically on an iPhone, and shows how Ed and her character's romance develops. They explore vacation destinations, drive around on a moped, cruise on a boat, drink at a bar, go swimming, hang out backstage at one of Ed's concerts and eventually share the stage. We even see Ed get down on one knee and propose.

On Instagram, Ed writes, "Play is the album that's made me fall in love with fun again. Writing and recording Subtract was so cathartic but also so heavy. Going into [the new] Stereo [album series] after the Mathematics [series] ended I wanted to start with the polar opposite."

"Play celebrates love, life, culture, exploring, creativity and technicolor. I've loved making this record and the last 6 months have been just what I needed to get back into the swing of things - to reheat my love for pop, and popping up," he continues. "It's an album I'm immensely proud of, and just makes me feel good. I hope it does the same for you."

At noon Friday, Ed will livestream his NPR Tiny Desk concert from Washington, D.C. He'll be playing some of his new music using his loop pedal setup, and you can watch it on NPR Music's YouTube channel. You'll be able to watch it later on demand on Ed's YouTube channel.

