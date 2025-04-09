Ed Sheeran recalls that time he showed up in a hotel lobby naked at 4 a.m.

Ed Sheeran is featured on the new episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, and in their conversation he answered Alex's question about his most embarrassing moment by revealing a story he claims he's never told publicly.

Ed said in 2018 or 2019 he was on tour and went to bed drunk. He got up at 4 a.m. to go to the bathroom and somehow managed to lock himself out of his hotel room — naked. He looked up and down the corridor and noticed security cameras everywhere, which were capturing the moment.

"I'm like, 'Ooh, this is not good,'" Ed laughed.

So he grabbed a napkin from a room service tray, covered himself up and went down to the lobby.

"I was like, 'Please can you let me back in my room and please can you not tell anyone about this?'" Ed recalled. "My security guard went to go and wipe all the [footage] — well, he told me he wiped it," he laughed. "He may keep it for blackmail somewhere down the line!"

He added, "Then I started sleeping in pajamas."

Elsewhere, Ed told Alex that he believes people either love him or hate him, and that's fine.

"That's how you have a fan base ... people really ride for you or they really wanna to take you down," he said. Why do people hate him, though? Two things: "Overexposure" and the fact that he doesn't "fit the norm of what a pop star should look like or act like."

Ed also discussed his belief that his music doesn't have enough "pizzazz" for a Super Bowl halftime show, and revealed that he's spent literally hundreds of thousands of dollars on movie props, including Robin Williams and Julia Roberts' costumes from Hook, and a C-3P0 costume from Star Wars.

(Video contains unedited profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.