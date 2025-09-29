Ed Sheeran makes cameo appearance in 'Zootopia 2'

Ed Sheeran didn't just write a song for the upcoming animated film Zootopia 2 — he's also in the sequel. Well, his voice is, anyway.

Ed, Shakira and songwriter/producer Blake Slatkin teamed up to cowrite "Zoo," a new song for film, which will be performed by Shakira's animated character, Gazelle, Zootopia's biggest pop star.

But Ed and Slatkin also make cameos in the film. They voice a pair of sheep named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin. Ed has appeared in a number of TV shows and movies in the past, though the only animated voice-over he's done has been in an episode of The Simpsons.

The song "Zoo" arrives Oct. 10; the movie itself hits theaters Nov. 26. In it, Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman return as detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, who must investigate a snake voiced by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

