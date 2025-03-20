Ed Sheeran is opening 'The Old Phone Pub' and he needs your help

Ed Sheeran told a fan on a private Instagram account that one of his favorite songs on his upcoming album is called "Old Phone" -- and now he's creating a unique experience based on it.

On the website TheOldPhonePub.com, you'll see a video message from Ed explaining that he wants fans to sign up for his text list, and then send him something meaningful from their old phone -- or from their past -- such as a photo, a video, a voice note or a screenshot of a text.

"I promise you that we are doing something really, really special," he teases. "And we'll be in touch soon."

The website states, "'Old Phone’ is a journey through memories - a bittersweet look at past connections, lost friends, and the echo of moments captured in old messages and photos."

On his Instagram Story, it says "The Old Phone, city to be announced," which seems to indicate that Ed is planning to open an actual, physical pub -- perhaps a pop-up experience -- and he may take all the submissions and somehow incorporate them into said pub.

Ed has yet to confirm the title and release date for the new album, which he announced on Wednesday is completed, with the single -- likely the song "Azizam" -- coming soon.

