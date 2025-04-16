Ed Sheeran, Hozier, Myles Smith among 'TIME' 100 Most Influential People of 2025

According to TIME, Ed Sheeran, Hozier and Myles Smith are among the most influential people in the world, and they'll be celebrated at a gala later this month in New York City -- with Ed and Myles providing the musical entertainment.

They've all made this year's TIME100 list, the publication's annual roundup of important people in various categories, including Artists, Icons, Leaders, Titans, Pioneers and Innovators. Ed's in the "Artist" category, and Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, has penned a tribute to him.

"Ed Sheeran has an almost supernatural ability to connect," the actor writes, adding, "He writes the songs that become the soundtrack to our lives. He makes strangers feel like family. He doesn’t just perform for an audience—he creates a world where everyone is welcome."

Hozier is also in the "Artist" category, and his musical collaborator Noah Kahan writes, "His music became the barometer for my own: How can I make a song feel like an extension of my soul, the way Hozier does?"

He adds, "I’m not sure where my life would’ve gone if I hadn’t been exposed to his music. Thank you, Hozier, for sharing your gift with us mere mortals."

Myles, who's touring with Ed in Europe this year, is in the "Pioneers" category. His pal Shaboozey, with whom he's just released a single, writes, "A warm, funny guy with an honest smile and a big heart, Myles encourages us through his music to see the world and all the wonderful things life and love have to offer."

Other musicians on the list include BLACKPINK star Rosé and Snoop Dogg; Snoop will host the TIME100 gala on April 24. It'll then air as a TV special, TIME100: The World's Most Influential People, May 4 on ABC at 10 p.m. ET, streaming the next day on Hulu.

