Ed Sheeran has 'top-3 favorite moment on stage' with James Blunt

Sama Kai/Dave Benett/WireImage
By Andrea Tuccillo
Ed Sheeran experienced one of his favorite moments on stage ever over the weekend.
The singer was joined by James Blunt during the final show of his three-night stand at Portman Road stadium in his hometown of Suffolk, U.K., Sunday.

"I rarely get nervous at gigs, I do this so often. I'm very nervous to sing this, because I've never sung this with him and this really is a dream come true," Ed told the crowd before announcing James to the stage and singing "Goodbye My Lover" together.

“I’m quite emotional after that actually,” Ed said after the performance. “That is top-3 favorite moment on stage ever. Ever.”
On Instagram, Ed wrote a lengthy caption recounting first seeing James perform at Portman Road when he was 13 and how the "You're Beautiful" artist became his favorite singer-songwriter and eventually, close friend.
“Don’t meet your hero’s [sic], unless your hero’s [sic] are James blunt,” he wrote.

