Ed Sheeran debuts new song during surprise New Orleans performance

Ed Sheeran delivered a surprise performance on the streets of New Orleans over the weekend, treating fans to a brand-new song.

He performed in the city's French Quarter Saturday backed by The Soul Rebels brass band and debuted the unreleased track "Azizam."

"I've got a new song coming in a couple weeks that no one's heard," he told the crowd of the song, according to Nola.com. "This will be the first time it's ever been played live."

Ed later posted a video of the performance on Instagram. "Playing some new music today on the streets of New Orleans with @thesoulrebels thanks to everyone who turned up!" he captioned it.

Just a few hours later, on Saturday evening, Ed surprised fans for an impromptu performance at Tootsie's in Nashville. He performed a mix of his hits, as well as a cover of Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time."

"If you're not at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge right now… you should be! Ed Sheeran casually singing on the bar," the bar posted on social media, along with video of Ed singing in a pink cowboy hat.

