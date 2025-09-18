Ed Sheeran announces 2026 North American stadium dates for new LOOP Tour

As he first teased during his TikTok LIVE performance on Sept. 13, Ed Sheeran has announced a North American stadium leg of what he's calling his LOOP Tour.

The stadium shows start June 13 in Glendale, Arizona, and are currently set to wrap up Nov. 7 in Tampa, Florida. The tour currently includes back-to-back shows in select markets including Toronto; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Hollywood, Florida; and Foxborough, Massachusetts.

"Coming back to North America for the Loop tour. New stage, new setlist, new tricks," Ed wrote on Instagram. "I LOVE touring North America, I've always felt so much love there since the first gig I did in LA and Toronto back in 2010. Can't wait to be back, see you all there from spring 2026."



The LOOP Tour will kick off in New Zealand in January and will feature music from Ed's new album Play, as well as classics and fan favorites. His previous Mathematics tour just wrapped on Sept. 7 in Germany.

You can register now at EdSheeran.com for early access to tickets. When you register, you'll get a unique, one-time code ahead of the presale on Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. local time. Registration doesn't guarantee tickets. For information about the process, visit support.seated.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

An American Express presale starts Sept. 23 at 12 p.m. local time.

