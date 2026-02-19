Eagles to show off 'Their Greatest Hits 1971-75' quadruple Diamond certification in Las Vegas

The Eagles' compilation album Their Greatest Hits 1971-75 was awarded a quadruple Diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America in January, and the band is so proud of the accomplishment that they are showing it off.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers revealed on Instagram that the 40-times Platinum plaque they received, for sales of over 40 million units, will be on display at The Venetian Resort to coincide with their current residency at the Sphere.

The plaque will be on display at the pop-up store Eagles Third Encore, located at The Summit Showroom at The Venetian. It’s free and open to the public Thursday to Sunday, including late hours on Friday and Saturday show days.

Their Greatest Hits 1971-75 is the first-ever record to be certified 400-times Platinum, securing the album's standing as the bestselling album of all time in the United States.

Eagles return to the Sphere Friday and Saturday, with shows booked through April 11. A complete list of dates can be found at Eagles.com.

