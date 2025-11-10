Eagles announce final 2026 Sphere residency dates

Eagles Sphere residency admat/(Courtesy of Live Nation)
By Jill Lances

The Eagles have extended their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced what they say are their “final shows” of 2026, adding four more shows on March 20, 21, 27 and 28.

Registration is now open for an artist presale that begins Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

The Eagles launched their Sphere residency on Sept. 20, 2024, and the new dates bring the total shows to 56, extending their reign as the longest-running residency at the venue. Dead & Company previously held that honor, with 48 shows.

The Eagles wrapped their 2025 dates on Nov. 8. Their next show is happening Jan. 23.

A complete schedule can be found at Eagles.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Christmas Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!