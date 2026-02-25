Eagles announce dates for The Long Goodbye Act III tour

Turns out the Eagles aren’t done saying goodbye.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band just announced a new set of dates on their The Long Goodbye Tour, which began in September 2023.

The new North American stadium dates, which they are calling The Long Goodbye Act III, so far consists of three shows – May 5 in Atlanta, May 9 in Nashville and May 16 in Arlington, Texas. All three shows feature special guest Tedeschi Trucks Band.

Registration for an artist presale is now open, with presale and VIP tickets going on sale starting March 3 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 6 at 10 a.m.

Eagles are currently in the midst of their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere, with their next shows happening Friday and Saturday. They have dates confirmed at the venue through April 11. They are also set to play the New Orleans Jazzfest on May 2.

A complete list of Eagles dates can be found at Eagles.com.

