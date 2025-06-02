Duran Duran reunites with Nile Rodgers in the studio

Looks like Duran Duran may have some new music brewing, and they’ve recruited a long-time friend to help them.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers shared a photo on Instagram of them with Chic‘s Nile Rodgers, writing, “Working with our good friend Nile at Abbey Road Studios this weekend. Stay tuned.”

Nile also posted about the reunion, writing, “Duran Duran making new music w/ me yesterday was as fun as the first time.”

Duran Duran and Rodgers have a long history together. The Chic star remixed their #1 single “The Reflex” and produced the #2 single “The Wild Boys.” Rodgers also co-produced several of Duran Duran’s albums, including 1986’s Notorious and 2004’s Astronaut. He last worked with them on their 2015 album, Paper Gods.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.