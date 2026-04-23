Duran Duran releases new song 'Free to Love,' featuring Nile Rodgers

Duran Duran has reteamed with Nile Rodgers for a brand new song.

The artists have just released the new song, “Free to Love,” described as an “uplifting, high-energy track built around a euphoric groove.”

"'Free to Love' is disco for the 2020s," says Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon. "It's up-beat and up-tempo; it's about freedom; it's about loving the modern world instead of hating it, and that is something we need right now. Be free! Be free to love!"

"True love is free and unconditional," Rodgers, who co-wrote the song, adds. "My love for Duran Duran, and what our music together has always been about, is the love we share for our song's deepest meanings. Whatever chaos is going on outside, inside the studio we're free to love our peace."

"Free to Love," now available via digital outlets, is accompanied by a music video, directed by Jonas Åkerlund.

Duran Duran has a long history with Rodgers, starting with his 1984 remix of "The Reflex," which became Duran Duran’s first #1 song.

"Every time we plug in and play with Nile, the electricity he generates could light up a whole city," says Duran Duran’s Nick Rhodes. "We share a common belief that music is a force for good and something that brings positive energy into the world." He noted that the song “has a simple message, there is nothing more important than freedom and love. We certainly need a lot more of both in the world right now."

The song's release comes as Duran Duran is getting ready to headline the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, on May 1. They’ll then head to Las Vegas for four nights at the Fontainebleau, May 2, 6, 8 and 9.

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