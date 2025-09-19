What exactly happens with all that unclaimed luggage, the lost and found items that are never picked up at Tampa International Airport?

Thanks to a new partnership with Duffels of Dignity, they’re now being put to good use. Hillsborough County started the program, “Duffels of Dignity,” to make sure children that are in foster care or in shelters have a nice, safe way to store their personal items.

They’ve done very well over the past few year, collecting almost 3,000 bags over the last three years. The county has now partnered with Tampa International Airport to put unclaimed luggage to good use. TPA has thousands of bags and suitcases come through the Lost and Found Department every year. They estimate some 30,000 items come through on an annual basis.

