Dua Lipa's husband says 'having a family and raising some kids' is a priority for him

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner attend the 'One Night Only' New York Premiere on August 3, 2026 in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Now that Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are married, do they plan to have children? Well, it's a priority for the One Night Only actor.

Speaking to Esquire UK, Callum says that his and Dua's wedding was "amazing, and it was the most beautiful day of my life." The wedding he was referring to was the one in London, which was a simple affair at a local registry office, and not their elaborate three-day celebration that took place later in Sicily.

Callum does admit, though, that "it's a weird thing ... when you have such a personal thing happen and then it's also spoken about publicly and by a lot of people." He adds, "I think you just gotta ignore it, is what you got to do."

But when asked what he sees his next decade looking like, Callum says, "Family." Asked if that's a priority for him, he replies, "Obviously, yeah. I'm 36. I'd like to have a family and raise some kids."

No word on what Dua's timetable is for that, but the two seem like they're pretty well matched. Callum tells Esquire, "We both have the same thing in our head that says, 'Run, roam, see the world, explore and discover.' And yeah, we love doing it together."

"It's nice," he adds, "to find someone that you love and who loves you and you want to be around all the time."

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