Dua Lipa named most-played artist in the UK for 2024

Dua Lipa's latest album, Radical Optimism, may not have been as massive as Future Nostalgia, but it still dominated the airwaves in her native U.K.

Phonographic Performance Limited, which licenses music and collects royalties on behalf of artists, has released its annual report of the most-played music on radio, TV and public spaces in the U.K., including gyms, offices, bars, stores and restaurants. Dua won the "most-played artist" title for the second time; she also did it in 2020.

Dua's music was played an average of 400 times per day, according to the report, with her most popular track being "Houdini." In capturing the title, Dua also ended Ed Sheeran's three-year run of being the U.K.'s most-played artist; instead, he's in third place, behind his pal Taylor Swift. David Guetta is #4, while Coldplay is #5.

Dua said in a statement, "It's a real honor to be named the most played artist in the U.K. for the second time. 2024 was an incredible year and I'm so grateful to everyone who has supported my music on the radio, TV and in venues around the country." The singer is currently on a world tour in support of her album.

As for the most-played songs of 2024, Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" was #1, followed by Teddy Swims' "Lose Control," Benson Boone's "Beautiful Things," Dasha's "Austin" and Myles Smith's "Stargazing."

