Dua Lipa goes from interpolating INXS to covering them in concert

Back in 2020 Dua Lipa released the hit "Break My Heart," which interpolated "Need You Tonight," the 1987 #1 hit by Australian rockers INXS. And on Wednesday in the band's hometown of Sydney, Australia, she paid tribute to the band by covering one of their other hits.

Fan-shot footage posted to social media shows Dua performing the INXS song “Never Tear Us Apart” at her concert at Qudos Bank Arena, with the audience loudly singing along with her.

INXS — made up of the late Michael Hutchence, plus brothers Andrew, Jon and Tim Farriss, and Garry Gary Beers — formed in Sydney in 1977. "Never Tear Us Apart" was the fourth single off the band's biggest album, 1987's Kick. The single peaked at #7 on the Hot 100.

INXS isn't the first local act Dua has paid tribute to during her Australian tour. As previously reported, during her shows in Melbourne she covered AC/DC and Kylie Minogue; sang one of Natalie Imbruglia's hits, "Torn"; and welcomed Australian singers Troye Sivan and Vance Joy onstage to sing with her.

