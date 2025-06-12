Dua Lipa confirms engagement to Callum Turner: 'It's a really special feeling'

After posting numerous photos of herself rocking a diamond ring on that finger, Dua Lipa has officially confirmed that she's engaged to actor Callum Turner.

Speaking to British Vogue for its new issue, on stands July 17, Dua says, "Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting." Of her ring, which Turner had made for her, she says, "I'm obsessed with it. It's so me."

Dua and Callum were first introduced at a London restaurant, and then ran into each other a year later in LA, where they discovered they were both reading the same book: Trust, by Herman Diaz. Dua says it was "one thousand per cent" a sign they were destined to be together.

The wedding may have to wait, though: Dua explains, "I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period."

She adds, I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’"

“This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling," she says.

As for children, Dua says she'd "love to have kids one day," but notes, "It’s like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time – how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I’d have to take."

"I think it’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but I think there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children.”

Dua's other future plans? Publishing authors, turning books into film and TV, and starting her own record label.

