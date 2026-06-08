Dua Lipa and Callum Turner host wedding bash, serenaded by Elton John

Dua Lipa and her husband Callum Turner hosted a second wedding celebration in Sicily Saturday, after first tying the knot May 31 in London.

Vanity Fair reports the couple wed in Palermo at Villa Valguarnera, an historic 18th century mansion. Elton John, who flew in on a private jet, serenaded the couple with "Your Song" as they said their vows in a gazebo. A wedding banquet followed, featuring local Sicilian specialties, followed by dancing with superstar DJs David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox and Peggy Gou manning the sound system.

According to Vanity Fair, the 200 guests included Donatella Versace, Charli XCX, Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, actor Joe Alwyn, Mark Ronson and Olivia Dean.

The wedding weekend began June 5 with a party at the Gallery of Modern Art, where guests were treated to a private tour and cocktails, followed by a reception in a local piazza that had been decorated with vintage cars, lights and music. Also part of the decoration was a huge bookcase filled with real books, since the couple first connected over the fact that they were both reading the same book and were "on the same page," literally.

As for why they chose Palermo as the site of the wedding, Vanity Fair reports that Dua and Callum spent several days on vacation in the city last year.

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