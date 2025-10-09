Dua Lipa brings 'personal hero' Gwen Stefani onstage for final LA area show

Dua Lipa brought out a California icon for her fourth show in the LA area on Oct. 8.

In keeping with the tradition of either covering songs from local artists, or bringing those artists onstage to sing with her, Dua Lipa welcomed none other than Orange County's own Gwen Stefani onstage to duet on No Doubt's smash hit "Don't Speak."

Dua introduced Gwen as "one of my personal heroes, one of my favorite artists, someone who I've grown up listening to my whole life, who's influenced my music, influenced my style, someone who I love as a performer, and someone who just constantly keeps redefining herself and music."

"I just absolutely love her," Dua continued. "This incredible woman is here tonight. And so you Los Angeles, you lucky f******, you get to have the one and only Gwen Stefani!"

Gwen then came out to join Dua for the 1996 heartbreak anthem. It wasn't the first time the two had collaborated, though: Gwen jumped on a Mark Ronson remix of Dua's song "Physical" back in 2020. You can see footage of the duet on both Gwen and Dua's Instagram Stories.

Gwen wasn't the only surprise guest during Dua's run at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. At her Oct. 7 show in LA, she welcomed Lionel Richie for a duet of his hit "All Night Long (All Night)."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.