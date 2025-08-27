Dua Lipa announces 'Radical Optimism' pop-up stores

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism tour (Live Nation/Tyrone Lebon)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Dua Lipa's Radical Optimism Tour arrives in North America in September, and to celebrate, the singer has announced several pop-up stores in multiple cities across the U.S.

The "immersive retail experience" will be available to fans in Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle. The pop-ups will contain exclusive merch, unique photo opportunities and a refreshment station offering one of Dua’s favorite drinks for purchase.

The New York and LA pop-ups will also include an immersive sound experience with the music of Radical Optimism, using spatial audio technology from L-Acoustics.

American Express cardholders have access to other perks like early access, a complimentary gift with any purchase on an Amex card and more.
Dua’s Radical Optimism Tour kicks off North American dates in Toronto on Sept. 1. The pop-ups launch in the U.S. in Chicago on Sept. 6.

