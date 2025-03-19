Dress worn by Taylor Swift being sold by 'Vogue' for LA wildfire relief

Vogue is hosting a charity shopping event — and you could pick up one of Taylor Swift's former fits if you're lucky.

The Vogue Vintage Market is an in-person, one-day-only shopping event in New York City on March 29 at Roll & Hill showroom. Hosted by Taylor's pal Gigi Hadid, it'll offer designer castoffs from famous folks, with 100% of the proceeds going to those impacted by the LA wildfires.

The Alice + Olivia Tallulah Princess Dress that Taylor wore to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2011 is up for grabs. Taylor wore the metallic beaded and sequined dress with a sheer white cardigan and added spaghetti straps, but for the sale the dress is being sold strapless.

Other items up for grabs include a Dior fanny pack and skirt from Kendall Jenner, a Givenchy blouse from model Karen Elson and a Dior tank top from Cindy Crawford. There are also pieces from Marc Jacobs, Galliano, Tommy Hilfiger, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, Versace, Pierre Cardin, Balenciaga and more.

You can attend Vogue Vintage Market by RSVPing and making a $25 donation in the Vogue app.

