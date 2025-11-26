Dove Toy Drive

By Ann Kelly

It’s another “most wonderful” time of the year! Once again, the Cox Media Group family comes together for our annual Toy Drive for the Marine Corps Toys For Tots campaign.

It’s simple. You bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Walmart on Tampa Road in Oldsmar starting at 5:30 am, and running through 7 pm to donate. We need everything from the youngest to the older kids that sometime get overlooked.

Even easier - run inside Walmart and they have plenty to choose from! But please take a moment to drop by and we’ll hand everything over to Santa for the big day.

