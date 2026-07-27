Don't mess with 'Texas': Ella Langley marks 15 weeks at #1

Another day, another chart record for Ella Langley and her smash hit "Choosin' Texas," which has just notched its 15th week on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song has now surpassed Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together" and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You" to claim the sole title of most weeks at #1 for a nonholiday song by a solo female artist.

Of course, Mariah still owns the record of the all-time longest-running #1, holiday or otherwise, with "All I Want for Christmas" — 22 weeks — but who's to say that Ella can't hang on for another eight weeks and beat her?

And speaking of women setting records, Shakira's 2026 World Cup anthem "Dai Dai," recorded with Burna Boy, has become the highest-charting World Cup anthem ever on the Billboard Hot 100; it's just risen to #17 on the tally.

Of all the previous World Cup songs that have charted on the Hot 100, Shakira's previous effort — 2010's "Waka Waka" — is the only one that even made it to the top 40. It peaked at #38. Even Ricky Martin's 1998 favorite "The Cup of Life" only managed to reach #45. The 2014 song, "We Are One (Ole Ola)" by Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Claudia Leitte, stalled at #59.

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