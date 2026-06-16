Documentary on WHAM!’s 1985 tour of China to hit theaters worldwide

A new documentary centered on WHAM!’s 1985 tour of China is coming to theaters worldwide.

WHAM! 10 Days In China follows the duo — George Michael and Andrew Ridgelely — as they become the first Western pop group to perform in China, with concerts in Beijing and Guangzhou. It features restored, newly digitized and never-before-seen archival footage, along with interviews from those who were there.

The film is described in a press release as “the untold story of WHAM! at a singular moment in history, East meets West, pop meets politics, and two young stars coming of age on the world stage.” The release says it “offers a fresh perspective on China at a moment of transformation, told through the band’s journey and the voices of fans experiencing pop culture in a new way.”

“This film finally reveals the unknown legacy of WHAM!’s groundbreaking venture, and lays bare, in all their human contradictions, the individual perspectives behind what was a bold and risky, high stakes gamble,” adds Ridgeley.

WHAM! 10 Days In China will be screened in theaters on July 28, with tickets going on sale June 24.

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