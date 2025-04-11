Documentary on Boy George & Culture Club in the works

We're about to learn a lot more about '80s hitmakers Culture Club.

Deadline reports that production on a new documentary, Boy George & Culture Club, has just been completed, with Laurel Canyon director Alison Ellwood at the helm.

The doc will feature interviews from band members Boy George, Roy Hay, Mikey Craig and Jon Moss. It's the first time they have come together to share their insights into the band, including "their creative process, personal relationships, and the cultural impact that defined a generation."

“This unique story is perhaps more culturally relevant today than it was when the band first formed,” Ellwood shares. “Told from an inside perspective, George, Jon, Mikey and Roy share an honest, and at times heart wrenching account of their rocket to fame – always with a joyful twinge of humor.”

Formed in 1981, Culture Club rose to fame as part of the English new wave scene. They landed their first hit, "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me," in 1982, off their debut album, Kissing to Be Clever. The song peaked at #2 in the U.S. That was followed by such hits as "Karma Chameleon," which became their first #1 in the U.S., "I'll Tumble 4 Ya," "Church of the Poison Mind," "Time (Clock of the Heart)" and "It's A Miracle."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.