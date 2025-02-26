Documentary of Bono’s one-man show to air on Apple TV+

Folks who didn't get to catch Bono's Stories of Surrender book tour will finally get a chance to see what they missed.

Apple TV+ is set to air the new documentary, Bono: Stories of Surrender, on May 30. The doc will feature what's described as a "reimagining" of the U2 frontman's one-man stage show, Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief, which coincided with the release of his memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, released in November 2022.

The doc will feature footage from one of his shows at New York's Beacon Theatre, which had him sharing stories of about his life, family, friends and more, along with performances of some U2 songs “that have shaped his life and legacy.”

And for those with Apple Vision Pro, Bono: Stories of Surrender (Immersive) will also premiere on May 30, giving viewers an immersive experience of the film, recorded in 8K with Spatial Audio to produce a 180-degree video. It will be the first feature-length film to be available on Apple Vision Pro.

Bono's Stories of Surrender book tour kicked off in November 2022 at the Beacon Theatre in New York, and had him hitting 14 cities in the U.S. and around the world. He later added a longer residency at the Beacon.

