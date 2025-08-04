Do you remember ... when Sabrina Carpenter welcomed Earth, Wind & Fire to Lollapalooza?

Sabrina Carpenter grooved with some surprise guests Sunday night at Lollapalooza: R&B legends Earth, Wind & Fire.

"We can just let loose, right? We can just groove," said Sabrina, who was wearing a sparkly pink jumpsuit with her name across the chest. She then added, "So I thought, why not bring out my friends from Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire!"

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers then joined Sabrina onstage to perform their 1981 smash "Let's Groove." And of course, the appearance wouldn't have been complete without a follow-up performance of the band's iconic 1979 hit "September."

Earth, Wind & Fire is the second Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group that Sabrina has welcomed onto the stage this summer: In June, when she performed at London's Hyde Park, she brought out '80s new wave icons Duran Duran to sing their hit "Hungry Like the Wolf."

Sabrina's new album Man's Best Friend is due Aug. 29.

