Diana Ross to perform live in Times Square on NYRE 2026

Diana Ross on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026' (Courtesy DCP)
By Jill Lances

Diana Ross has made her New Year's plans.

The 81-year-old singing icon has been announced as the 2026 headliner for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, where she'll perform live in New York's Times Square.

“Together we begin a new year,” Ross says. “Let’s embrace a new beginning, new opportunities, new joy — a celebration of love, where we all come together as we begin 2026.”

Ross joins a huge lineup of already announced performers, including Mariah Carey, Chappell RoanCharlie PuthChance the RapperRick SpringfieldBusta RhymesT.I. & Wyclef Jean, Demi LovatoPitbull, Lil Jon4 NonBlondes and more.

The ABC special airs on Dec. 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET. In addition to the Times Square broadcast, it will feature performances from Las Vegas, Chicago and Puerto Rico. More than 85 songs will be performed before the show wraps up at 4 a.m. ET. It will also air the next day on Hulu.

