Despite rumors, filmmakers say Taylor Swift hasn't done the end title song for 'Toy Story 5'

The filmmakers behind Toy Story 5 are shooting down rumors that Taylor Swift has written the movie's end title song.

On April 30, Taylor posted — and then removed — a countdown on her website that seemed to be Toy Story-coded. It featured blue skies, white clouds and the same shade of yellow used in the franchise's branding.

When fans noticed that Toy Story 5's release date, June 19, also marks the 20th anniversary of her debut single, rumors flew that Taylor was somehow involved in the franchise's latest installment.

But in a new interview, Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton says of the rumors, "It surprised us. We'd be frickin' honored." Producer Lindsey Collins adds that having Taylor involved would "be pretty amazing."

"The sad truth is, we watched the movie being mixed last week, done, and the song on the end of that was not Taylor Swift's song," Stanton clarifies.

Of course, that doesn't preclude the movie from featuring a Taylor tune somewhere, since he specifically said "the song on the end." Guess we'll have to wait until June 19 to find out.

The mystery of the disappearing countdown, however, has yet to be explained.

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