'Deliver Me From Nowhere’s' Jeremy Allen White, Jeremy Strong on connecting with Bruce Springsteen

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Strong as Jon Landau in 'Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.' (20th Century Studios)

Jeremy Allen White had to learn to sing and play guitar to play Bruce Springsteen in the new biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and of course by playing and meeting The Boss, he learned a lot about the man himself.

“I think what struck me most about Bruce is how sort of graceful and gentle he is. And his relationship to the world is still so, kind of, kind and pure,” White tells ABC News. The actor says he would “find it difficult to move with such grace” after so many decades as a beloved icon.

And now that filming is over, White says he misses getting to sing like Bruce.

“That was the way … I felt closest to Bruce, in Nashville at RCA recording his music,” he says. “There's, like, such a preciousness to being in the studio, singing his words.”

A lot has been made of Springsteen and his manager, Jon Landau, being on the film's set during shooting, and Jeremy Strong, who plays Landau, says it was something that really helped his performance.

“(Springsteen) is just someone who gives so much of himself every time,” Strong says. "So when you're in the presence of someone who gives that much, the only thing that it actually does is it encourages you to give as much as you possibly can and really put everything on the line.”

And Springsteen being on set resulted in a very special moment for Strong. He says during downtime while filming scenes at the Power Station recording studio in New York, he was just sitting and listening to a Springsteen playlist when the rocker walked in.

“We just sat there talking for a while,” Strong says. “That's a moment in time that I'll take to my grave.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere hits theaters Friday.

