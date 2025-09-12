Debbie Gibson says it's 'daunting and exhilarating' to release her memoir, 'Eternally Electric'

Debbie Gibson was 17 when she became the youngest woman ever to write, produce and perform a Billboard #1 hit — a record she still holds. Since then, she's done everything from movies to Broadway to reality TV to Playboy. She talks about all of it in her new memoir, Eternally Electric: The Message in My Music, which was released Tuesday.

"What really surprised me is that I could write three more memoirs after this," Debbie told ABC Audio ahead of the book's release. "I mean, we all live a lot of life, right? But ... I never had a year where I did nothing. Ever."

"So when I'm going, like, year by year and I'm trying to think about, 'What do people wanna know about?' But what do I feel is worth sharing? ... Picking and choosing, it was really hard."

What was also difficult, Debbie notes, is how much to share without throwing other people under the bus.

"I'm protective over people, but I am candid, so finding those lines was probably the hardest thing," Debbie says.

And since she is candid in the book, even sharing a story about the time she was so broke that *NSYNC's Lance Bass gave her five grand to pay her bills, Debbie wonders what fans will think of her now.

"Knowing that every time I get up on a stage, if someone has read the book, they're now going to be seeing a version of me that they didn't know," she says. "They're gonna be seeing it all, the good, the bad, the ugly."

"It's hard to know how I feel about that, honestly, until I'm out there and people have read it," she says. "It's really kind of daunting and exhilarating at the same time."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.