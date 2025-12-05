David Archuleta says intimate Christmas residency gives him 'Rat Pack kind of vibes'

David Archuleta has a new Christmas EP out called My Only Wish, but instead of a regular Christmas tour, he's doing two mini-residencies: a five-night stand at Joe's Pub in New York City Dec. 9-14 and two nights at LA's Peppermint Club Dec. 18-19. David says he likes the idea of these intimate shows.

"I've never done a residency type of thing like this, and it's in a very small, like, lounge type of thing," he tells ABC Audio of the venues, which hold about 200 people each. "But it feels more, like, crooner-esque to me. I feel, like, the Rat Pack kind of vibes, like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, like, you're just in a lounge in Vegas all hanging out."

"It's really about the vibe, and I think that's really fun to revisit during the holidays," Archie adds, saying he'll be "leaning into the classic feel that Christmas and the holidays tend to bring."

"It's timeless, it's nostalgic. So, it's fun."

But while Christmas may evoke nostalgia, David's glad that many of his current fans aren't coming to see him because of that. A lot of them have just discovered him and his music, and don't even know that he launched his career on American Idol.

"To have fans who are like, 'I just heard about you and I love [your music]' — it feels very rewarding to be like, 'OK, I still got it,'" David says. "To know that it wasn't just American Idol. It feels good to know that you can connect with people and make your place in pop music. Like, it isn't just a nostalgia thing."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.