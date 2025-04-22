Daryl Hall extends solo tour with Squeeze's Glenn Tilbrook through the fall

Courtesy of Daryl Hall
By Jill Lances

Daryl Hall is extending his latest solo tour through the fall.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a new set of West Coast dates. He'll once again be bringing along special guest Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze.

The latest additions to the tour begin Oct. 19 in Reno, Nevada, and wrap Nov. 4 in Denver, Colorado.

An artist presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Hall and Tilbrook will next be heading overseas for a U.K. tour that kicks off May 17 in Glasgow, Scotland. They return to the U.S. for new dates starting July 11 in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

A complete list of dates can be found at DarylHall.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

